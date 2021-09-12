Mexican Ambassador interacts with Tijjaniya Muslims Movement in Ghana

The Mexican Ambassador to Ghana, Enrique Ernesto Escorza Zamudio, has paid a courtesy call on the leadership of the Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana (TMMG) and urged the Muslim community to take advantage of business opportunities between Ghana and Mexico.

He said Mexico and Ghana have strong relationship and signed many bilateral agreements on trade, investment and education; stressing that it’s only a sea or water between Ghana and Mexico and the two countries have many things to learn from each other.

The Ambassador said he felt humbled and privileged to meet stakeholders and leaders of the Muslims community in Ghana after meeting the National Chief Imam recently.

The Ambassador was welcomed by the National President of Tijjaniya Muslims, Zaeem Sheikh Imam Abdul Wadudi Haruna as well as National and Greater Accra Regional Executives of Tijjaniya Muslims.

The President of Tijjaniya Muslims, Zaeem Sheikh Abdul Wadudi Haruna was excited about the visit of the Ambassador and expressed his appreciation for the courtesy call on Tijjaniya Muslims, the largest and most dominant Islamic body in Ghana.

Alhaji Khuzaima Osman, the National Executive Secretary of Tijjaniya briefed the Ambassador about the Sufi Sect and said Tijjaniya Muslims was the mainstream Sunni-Sufi Muslim family.

He noted that it was the dominant Islamic body in Ghana, while Tijjaniya Sufi Order was the single largest non-violent Islamic body in Africa and the most tolerant Sufi fraternity in the world.

Tijjaniya has district and regional offices and coordinators all over the country.

Alhaji Khuzaima told the Ambassador that Tijjaniya Muslims were collaborating with institutions and NGOs in Ghana and abroad to empower the Muslims youth acquire vocational skills to make them self-reliant and attain sustainable ventures.

The National Coordinator of Tijjaniya, Dr Ahmed Zakariya informed the Ambassador that Tijjaniya was focused on building schools and infrastructure for the development of the sect and general welfare of its members across the country.

He indicated that Tijjaniya Muslims had put up the Tijjaniya Senior High School at Asokore, Ashanti Region; Tijjaniya School Complex at Adjyin Kotoku, Greater Accra; Tijjaniya University College and Tijjaniya Hospital at Asokore, Ashanti Region.