A federal judge in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua has sentenced an organized crime leader to 50 years in prison for the murder of Mexican journalist Miroslava Breach, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) said on Saturday.

This is “the highest penalty to date and represents a precedent in investigations of crimes committed against freedom of expression,” said the FGR in a statement.

Juan Carlos Moreno, nicknamed “El Larry,” was convicted in March for the 2017 murder of Breach, a correspondent for the Mexican newspaper La Jornada, who had been reporting on Moreno and his alleged criminal activities. His sentencing was delayed several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government of Chihuahua has identified Moreno as the head of Los Salazar, a drug trafficking group that operates along the border with the United States. Enditem