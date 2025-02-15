Mexican Leader Challenges Trump’s Tariffs, Cites Trade Data in Latest Letter

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reiterated her criticism of U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports Friday, revealing she sent a second letter to former U.S. President Donald Trump that disputes his rationale for the levies.

During her daily press briefing, Sheinbaum emphasized that the U.S. actually holds a trade surplus with Mexico in those sectors, countering Trump’s frequent claims of American trade deficits.

“The United States exports more steel and aluminum to Mexico than it imports,” Sheinbaum stated, referencing a graphic included in her letter that outlines the imbalance. The pushback comes days after Trump signed executive orders imposing 25% tariffs on all incoming steel and aluminum products, a move Mexico warns could destabilize its domestic steel industry. Sheinbaum previously labeled the tariffs “unnecessary” in an earlier communication to Trump, arguing they ignore the economic realities of cross-border trade.

The dispute unfolds amid ongoing negotiations to suspend broader U.S. tariffs on Mexican exports, which currently affect $15 billion in annual trade. Sheinbaum confirmed plans for a high-level meeting between Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Howard Lutnick, Trump’s nominee for Commerce Secretary, though no date has been finalized.

Analysts suggest the tariff clash underscores deeper tensions in U.S.-Mexico trade relations, particularly as Trump revives protectionist policies central to his 2016 campaign. Critics argue the steel tariffs risk inflaming diplomatic friction while offering little economic benefit to American workers. Mexico, meanwhile, faces pressure to safeguard its manufacturing sector, which relies heavily on U.S. demand.

Sheinbaum’s decision to publicly share details of her correspondence signals a strategic shift toward transparency, possibly aimed at rallying domestic support and international allies. The emphasis on data-driven arguments also reflects Mexico’s broader effort to counter what it views as misleading narratives about trade imbalances.

As both nations navigate the tariff standoff, the outcome of upcoming talks could set the tone for future trade negotiations—and test the resilience of a economic partnership strained by shifting political winds.