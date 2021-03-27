dpa/GNA – Mexican police have freed 87 migrants who were locked up by people smugglers.

The group of Central Americans – including children – were heading towards the United States when they were held for three days in Amozoc, the Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection in the state of Puebla said Friday.

A Honduran migrant who was able to make an emergency call from the house sounded the alarm.

Authorities launched a search and found 45 women, 26 men and 16 children from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua.

The smugglers were apparently supposed to bring the group north to the city of San Luis Potosi, but left them behind at the house.

Two men and a woman who were conducting surveillance of the property were detained, police said.

Further details of the case were not immediately clear.

There has been a significant increase in the number of migrants travelling across Mexico towards the US recently.

In recent weeks, US President Joe Biden’s administration has come under increasing pressure over the issue.

Accommodating the many unaccompanied minors is posing a particular challenge for US authorities.