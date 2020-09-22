Mexican police seized 627 kg of cocaine and arrested the driver of the truck transporting it in the southern Chiapas state, near the border with Guatemala, the Prosecutor General’s Office said on Monday.

According to the office, federal police seized the drugs at a checkpoint in the city of Huixtla, about 80 km from the Chiapas-Guatemala border.

Officers found 627 one-kg packages of cocaine when inspecting the truck, which was purportedly carrying recycled plastics, the office said in a statement.

Mexican authorities have seized more than 20 tons of cocaine from January to mid-September, compared with 13.7 tons seized a year ago, the Mexican government said on Friday.