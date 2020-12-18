Nearly four years after the murder of a journalist in northern Mexico, a local politician has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the crime.

He had passed on information about reporter Miroslava Breach to the perpetrators, a statement from the attorney general’s office said Thursday.

On March 23, 2017, the 54-year-old correspondent for the newspaper La Jornada had been shot dead in her car outside her home in the city of Chihuahua.

She had previously received threats because of her reports on the involvement of politicians in organized crime in the state of Chihuahua.

A suspected leader of the Los Salazar drug cartel, who allegedly ordered Breach’s murder, was sentenced in August to 50 years in prison.

The newly-arrested politician from the conservative National Action Party (PAN) was mayor of the town of Chinipas in Chihuahua.

According to the investigation by the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Human Rights, he had provided those responsible for the murder with information about Breach.

Mexico, where an average of nearly 100 murders a day are committed, is considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists outside of war zones. The victims are often reporters covering organized crime.