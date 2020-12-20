After congratulating Joe Biden on his election win earlier this week, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had his first phone call with the incoming US leader.

“We affirmed our duty to work together for the wellbeing of our people and nations,” Lopez Obrador wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Lopez Obrador congratulated Biden only after the Electoral College confirmed the victory this week – more than 40 days after the November 3 election.

Biden made clear in the conversation that he wanted to build a strong relationship between the US and Mexico, the president-elect’s transition team said in a statement.

He emphasized the need to reinvigorate Mexican-US cooperation to ensure safe migration, contain the coronavirus, revitalize North American economies and secure the countries’ common border.

Mexico and the US share an almost 3,200-kilometre-long border. Migration, the economy and the fight against drug cartels are key themes in their complex relationship.

Lopez Obrador managed to build a relatively good relationship with current US President Donald Trump, despite his pledge to build a wall along the shared border.

Mexico’s opposition criticized Lopez Obrador for waiting so long to congratulate Biden.