Mexican President Says West Aggravating Conflict in Ukraine

“Interest groups in government or economic positions do their best to bring politics into armed conflict. And once they have made this mistake, instead of correcting it, they prefer to make it worse, not caring about the suffering they cause to humanity or about the damage they cause to the stability of nations and the well-being of societies. This is how the war between Russia and Ukraine was born. The subsequent sanctions and the massive supply of weapons to the attacked country contributed to the ongoing confrontation,” Lopez Obrador said during a parade on the occasion of Mexico’s independence day.

According to Lopez Obrador, the United Nations and the leading powers have neglected their duty to promote peaceful dialogue.

“Even more reprehensible is the behavior of great powers that openly or tacitly position themselves in conflict only to serve their hegemonic interests,” Lopez Obrador noted, adding that the Ukrainian conflict, like many others in the world, can be inspired by the interests of the military industry.

Lopez Obrador said that in the coming days, at a meeting of the UN General Assembly, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will present a proposal to urgently find a solution to stop hostilities in Ukraine and establish a general truce for at least 5 years.