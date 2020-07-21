Mexico will end their international football hiatus with a friendly against the Netherlands in October.

The match will be played at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Amsterdam on October 7, the Mexican Football Federation said in a statement on Monday.

The Tri have not played since last November, when they beat Bermuda 2-1 in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Scheduled fixtures against the Czech Republic, Greece and Colombia earlier this year were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Netherlands’ last match was a 5-0 rout of Estonia in a European Championship qualifier last November. Enditem

