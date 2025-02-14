Mexico Considers Legal Action Against Google Over Name Change

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Thursday that her government might file a civil suit against Google over its decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” on its mapping service.

The move, implemented for U.S. users in compliance with an update to the U.S. government’s Geographic Names Information System following an executive order by former President Donald Trump, has sparked sharp criticism in Mexico.

In a press conference, President Sheinbaum emphasized that the entire water body must retain its historical name. “The entire Gulf of Mexico cannot be called the Gulf of America,” she stated. While Google Maps continues to display the original name for users in Mexico and offers both names to users in other regions, U.S. users see only the new designation.

The dispute has prompted diplomatic and legal actions. President Sheinbaum sent a letter to Google last month after the company announced its plan, and Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente has reiterated the government’s stance in subsequent correspondence. The government’s legal counsel is now reviewing the case, stressing that Google, as a private company offering mapping services, must comply with national laws and cannot unilaterally redefine internationally recognized geographic names.

This controversy underscores a broader debate over national identity and digital governance, as governments and global tech companies navigate the challenges of mapping and naming in an increasingly interconnected world. Mexican officials remain steadfast in protecting the country’s cultural and geographic heritage, even if it means pursuing legal action to ensure adherence to the law.