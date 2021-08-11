Mexico promises protection to journalist threatened by cartel

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has promised protection for a prominent journalist after she received death threats from a drug cartel.

“I want to express my solidarity with journalist Azucena Uresti,” Lopez Obrador said Tuesday in his daily press conference.

The government has agreed on protective measures for the TV and radio presenter who is known nationwide.

She had received death threats in a video thought to have come from the powerful Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG).

The video, which has been shared widely on social media, shows seven heavily armed masked men, one of whom reads a message apparently written by cartel boss Ruben Oseguera Cervantes – known as “El Mencho.”

The man complains about Uresti’s reporting on the drug war.

He says: “I assure you that I will be wherever you are and will have you eat your words – even if I am accused of a femicide.”

Uresti presents the main news programme on the Milenio TV channel.

Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries for journalists. According to Reporters Without Borders, eight journalists were killed last year because of or while doing their job – more than in any other country.

Lopez Obrador has repeatedly incited negativity towards journalists and accused them of being in cahoots with his political opponents.

Mexico’s numerous drug cartels and other criminal groups often have links to corrupt politicians and security forces.

The CJNG has gained the most territory in recent years. The US government has offered tens of millions of dollars for clues that will lead them to Oseguera Cervantes so they can place him under arrest.