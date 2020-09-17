Veteran goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera has been recalled to Mexico’s national squad for the first time in more than two years for friendlies against Costa Rica and the Netherlands, the country’s football federation said on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old was among 26 players summoned by head coach Gerardo Martino for the Tricolor’s first fixtures of the year, which will be preceded by a five day training camp starting Saturday.

Mexico will host Costa Rica at Azteca stadium on September 30 before meeting the Netherlands in Amsterdam on October 7.

Talavera’s return to the international fold comes after a series of impressive performances for Pumas UNAM, whom he joined from their Liga MX rivals Toluca in July.

“I’m always proud to wear my colors. Thank you, Pumas, for trusting me and being my support,” Talavera, who has been capped 28 times, said in a Twitter post.

The preliminary squad, which is made up of Mexico-based players only, also includes Talavera’s Pumas teammates Johan Vasquez.