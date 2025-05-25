Mexico, South Korea Most Exposed to Dollar Decline

Mexico and South Korea face the highest economic risks if the U.S. dollar weakens, according to a study by The Forex Complex analyzing countries’ exposure to currency volatility.

The report evaluated four factors: trade reliance on the U.S., dollar-denominated debt, currency pegs, and composite vulnerability scores.

Mexico tops the list with a composite score of 98.99, driven by heavy trade dependence—49.32% of its imports and 70.67% of exports involve the U.S. While its dollar debt stands at 24.40% of GDP, the study highlights its economy’s sensitivity to shifts in the dollar due to concentrated trade ties. South Korea ranks second (94.74), with 134.60% of its GDP tied to dollar debt, the highest among nations analyzed. Though only 9.68% of its imports and 3.28% of exports link to the U.S., its financial exposure underscores vulnerabilities unrelated to trade.

Indonesia (90.95) follows, primarily due to its currency peg to the dollar and moderate debt levels. Colombia (73.75) and Hong Kong (72.37) round out the top five, balancing trade and debt risks. Argentina (57.29) and Peru (46.96) face significant debt-driven exposure, while Chile (36.24) and Malaysia (34.42) exhibit lower but notable risks.

“Global reliance on the U.S. dollar is deep but uneven,” a Forex Complex spokesperson noted. “Concentrated ties to a single currency amplify risks—even minor fluctuations can ripple across economies.”

The analysis arrives as the dollar shows signs of weakening amid Federal Reserve rate cut discussions, rising U.S. debt, and declining global reserve holdings. While Mexico and South Korea face divergent risk profiles—trade versus debt—the study warns that economies with dual exposures, like Colombia, could see compounded impacts.