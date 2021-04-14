FILED - A health worker prepares a syringe with a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in this illustrative shot from February 19, 2021. Photo: -/TPG via ZUMA Press/dpa

Mexico plans to begin phase 1 clinical trials of “Patria,” a locally-developed vaccine against the novel coronavirus, the National Council for Science and Technology said Tuesday.

Phase 1 trials on humans follow initial testing on animals, and will be carried out between April and May with around 100 volunteers aged 18-55 who are completely healthy, said Maria Elena Alvarez-Buylla, director of the council, at a press conference.

“We have the participation of scientists of the highest level, from both national and international universities,” said Alvarez-Buylla, who was accompanied by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and health authorities.

The “Patria” vaccine has already demonstrated its effectiveness against the COVID-19 epidemic in pre-clinical tests on different species of animals, such as mice or pigs, Alvarez-Buylla said.

If the vaccine passes the phases of clinical trials in humans, it could be ready for use by the end of 2021, said Alvarez-Buylla.

Participating in the vaccine’s development are the Mexican Social Security Institute, the National Polytechnic Institute and privately-owned laboratory Avimex.

Mexico, which has COVID-19 vaccine purchase agreements with several global pharmaceutical firms, launched its vaccination drive against the virus in December.

So far, the country has registered more than 2.2 million COVID-19 infections and over 200,000 deaths from the disease, the third-highest pandemic death toll in the world after the United States and Brazil.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleU.S. officer who shot Daunte Wright dead resigns, along with police chief
Next articleMuseveni calls for prevention of EAC trade irregularities
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here