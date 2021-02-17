dpa/GNA – Mexico is planning to raise the issue of unequal access to coronavirus vaccines at the UN Security Council, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday, saying it was unfair that countries where vaccines are produced have higher vaccination rates.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, there are far fewer vaccine doses, he said, adding that the issue would be brought up on Wednesday on the orders of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Mexico is currently a non-permanent member of the council.

Mexico was the first country in Latin America to begin its vaccination campaign, in late December. Since then, only about 750,000 doses have been administered. For a long time, only the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was used, but delivery quantities were far lower than expected due to reconstruction on Pfizer’s Belgian plan.

Four other vaccines have now been approved in Mexico, including the Chinese and Russian vaccines, and the North American country is due to receive vaccines as part of the global Covax initiative.

Mexico officially has the third highest coronavirus death toll worldwide, at around 175,000, after the United States and Brazil. However, the true number is likely much higher, as there is little testing there, and the excess mortality rate is very high.

According to government figures, some 327,000 more people died in Mexico last year than the average amount recorded between the years 2015 to 2019.