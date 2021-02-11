Mrs Ophelia Mensah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman has made a second donation of quantities of relief items to victims of Abeadze Kyeakor Community who were hit by a rainstorm early last month.

The items included 200 packets of roofing sheets, 200 bags of rice,200 pieces of cloth and toiletries to over 150 victims devastated by the rainstorm.

The recent heavy rainstorm, destroyed several properties and rendered over 150 people homeless at Abeadze, a farming community in the Mfantseman municipality.

Presenting the items, the MP said she was informed of the tragedy in the community and quickly mobilised resources in collaboration with the Assembly to the aid of the affected persons.

This, she noted was a testimony of her unflinching commitment to work assiduously to bring more development and relief and to her constituent.

She advised persons living in life threatening structures to do the needful and collaborate with designated state agencies to save their lives and property.

Mr Kenneth Kelly Esuman, the acting Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) who accompanied the MP asked the beneficiaries to put the items to good use.

They should also adhere to the COVID-19 protocols to drastically reduce the rapid spread of the pandemic.

Some beneficiaries who received the items on behalf of the victims, thanked the MP for the support and expressed the hope that the items would help alleviate their plight.

While expressing appreciation to the MP for the gesture, Mr Moses Amoah, a victim, called for more support from benevolent organisations and philanthropists to improve on their situation.

“We are still appealing to institutions and individuals to support us with more relief. The MP and the Assembly have done their best but we still need more relief items,” Mr Asamoah appealed.