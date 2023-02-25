Mfantseman MP joins AU observer mission to monitor Nigeria’s elections

Madam Ophelia Mensah Hayford, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman Constituency has joined the African Union (AU) observer mission to monitor Nigeria’s Presidential elections today.

The African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) headed by former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta has some members of the Pan African Parliament across Africa.

The objectives of the mission was to provide an “accurate and impartial assessment” of the electoral process, offer recommendations for any improvement in future polls and to demonstrate AU support “towards consolidation of democracy, peace, stability and development in Nigeria.”

That was contained in a statement signed by Mr James Atta-Aidoo, the MPs Aid and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Cape Coast.

The Mfantseman MP after arrival at her deployed state, Yola Adamawa has visited the iNEC office, and polling stations to announce her presence in the jurisdiction and to ascertain their preparedness for the elections.

Africa’s most populous country goes to the polls today, February 25, 2023.

Nearly 100 million people are expected to vote to chose the successor to President Muhammadu Buhari, who steps down after two terms as President.