The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, has dispatched investigators from the Homicide and Anti-armed robbery units of the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters to support the Central Region’s Crime Scene Team in investigating the robbery and murder of Mr Ekow Quansah, Member of Parliament for Mfantseman.

The incident happened at Abeadze Dominase on the Mankessim-Abeadze road in the Central Region, at dawn of October 9, 2020.

A statement signed by Superintendent (Mrs) Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, Director, Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service and copied the Ghana News Agency said the IGP had also set aside a reward of twenty thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS20,000.00) to any person who gives credible information that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

“The Police Administration commiserates with Ghanaians, particularly family members and constituents of Mr Ekow Quansah, while urging the public to remain calm and support Police in the investigation of this case,” the statement added.