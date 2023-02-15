Mfantsiman Youth applaud President over Asabee’s appointment

The Mfantseman Young Patriot for Development in the Mfantseman Municipality have commended the President, Nana Addo Danqwa Akufo Addo on the appointment of Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, as the Minister in charge of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

In a statement signed by Mr Charles Nak Quayson, the Conveyor of the group and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) also congratulated Mr Asamoah-Boateng on his appointment and applauded him for his hard work, selflessness and desire to better the lot of the ordinary Ghanaian.

The statement thanked the President for nominating and providing an opportunity for the Mfantseman legislator to serve in his government and looked forward to seeing a great and wonderful performance from his new office.

It noted that Mfantseman Municipality would forever be grateful to President for the second time nomination after Mr Kwamena Duncan who served as the Central Regional Minster for four years.

The youth said they were committed to working with the Minister-designate by providing any assistance needed to enable him work to fulfill the purpose of the Government.

“on behalf of all the youth in Mfantseman, we wish to express gratitude to the president on Asabee’s appointment.

“ we the youth wish to congratulate Asabee on his nomination and wish him well as he go through the various processes to assume full responsibility of the office” it said.

The youth expressed optimism that Mr Asamoah -Boateng appointment would create greater opportunity for the youth to motivate them do more for the party to retain power in 2024.

The statement commended the Central Regional Executive of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Executives of the party for the confidence reposed Asabee by ensuring his nomination for the position and indicated that their efforts would not be undermined.

The President on Tuesday, February 07,2023 through the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin appointed Mr Asamoah-Boateng as the Minister designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.