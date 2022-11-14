Mfantsipim Old Boys Association supports alma mater

The Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA) has handed over a 140,000-litre capacity water supply project to the school to improve the water and sanitation situation in the school.

The facility comes to resolve the age-old acute water shortage in the school which forced both staff and students to roaming in search of water before attending classes, gravely affecting teaching and learning.

The 1.5 million-Cedi project was funded and built by the 2022 Sponsoring Year Groups (SYG) led by MOBA 1992 with support from MOBA 1962, MOBA 1972, MOBA 1982 and MOBA 2002.

The water facility forms part of a raft of projects undertaken by the SYG to mark the school’s 146th anniversary.

The President of MOBA 1992, Mr Philip Kwesi Jones, said they were motivated by the urgent need to resolve the grave water and sanitation challenge which was the situation even when they were in school some 35 years ago.

“When we were here, we were less than 1,000 for a seven-year stream but now we have a three-year stream, and they are close to 4,000.

“We had water challenges 30 years ago when we were leaving and so if the situation has worsened, it should tell you the challenges the school is facing and therefore, it is appropriate to embark on this project,” he said.

He noted that due to the dedication of MOBA towards the development of the school, it was easy mobilising funds for the project.

“Along the way we had some sponsors coming on but about 98 per cent of the funds came from the old boys,” he said.

The head of the project committee and member of MOBA 1992, Mr Amey Dovlo, said they would have loved to do more but they were limited by inadequate funds and promised to monitor the situation for possible expansion in future.

He said the facility would easily distribute water to all facilities, including the master’s flat since it was sited at a central location with standby pumps.

“The facility will have a tremendous impact. We will not see teachers in trikes looking for water before coming to school,” he said.

The Very Rev. Ebenezer Kobina Aidoo, the Headmaster of the school, expressed joy for the project, especially with the impact it would have on academic work.

He commended the Old Boys for their demonstration of love and dedication towards the development of the school.

“Giving is an act of worship. May God bless you for giving back to the school all-year-round, your pockets will never go dry,” he prayed.