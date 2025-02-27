Mfantsipim’s Sprint King Joseph Andoh Kwofie Aims for New Records at Super Zonals

Mfantsipim School, a powerhouse in Ghana’s athletics scene, is set to defend its title at the upcoming Cape Coast Super Zonals Athletics Competition, thanks in large part to its sprint sensation, Joseph Andoh Kwofie.

The school’s sports prefect has been instrumental in securing victories in the last two editions of the competition (2023 and 2024), and he now has his sights set on breaking his own records.

Kwofie currently holds the 100m record with a blistering time of 10.1 seconds and the 200m record at 20.3 seconds, both achieved during the 2024 edition. His stellar performances helped Mfantsipim amass a total of 168 points, cementing their dominance in the competition.

Coming into this year’s event, Kwofie is brimming with confidence after easily outpacing his rivals at the recent Inter-Colleges competition. Reflecting on his record-breaking run in 2024, he said, “I felt so excited because breaking that record is not easy. You have to try hard and go through a lot. It’s not that easy.”

Now, the sprint king has set an even more ambitious goal: to run a sub-10-second 100m and set a record that could stand for decades. “I want to break my own record and set a new record that will be there for about 50 years and above. I want to hit a sub-10, and if I get that, maybe my [unborn] child will break the record,” Kwofie declared with a smile.

The 2024 Super Zonals competition, scheduled for February 27-28 in Cape Coast and Kumasi, promises to be a thrilling showcase of talent. With Kwofie leading the charge, Mfantsipim is poised to extend its winning streak and solidify its reputation as a breeding ground for athletic excellence.

As the competition approaches, all eyes will be on Kwofie to see if he can achieve his dream of a sub-10-second sprint and etch his name even deeper into Ghana’s athletics history. For Mfantsipim and their sprint king, the goal is clear: more records, more glory, and another championship trophy.