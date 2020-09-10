The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has accused the National Communications Authority (NCA) of deceiving the public with regards to the content of information requested by the former for which the latter demanded a GHS2,000 fee.

In part one of a write up titled “Public Access to Information: Exposing the Deception of Ghana’s National Communications Authority – Part 1” MFWA alleges that the NCA’s lawyer, Dr. Poku Adusei was untruthful in his Facebook post about the nature of the information MFWA requested for.

In the write up, MFWA said they will continue to pursue their request even if it means going to the law courts.

Below is the link to the full write up.

Public Access to Information: Exposing the Deception by Ghana’s National Communications Authority – Part 1