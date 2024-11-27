Wednesday, November 27, 2024
    MFWA Calls on Electoral Commission to Reverse Media Access Restrictions for 2024 Elections

    By: News Ghana

    The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana to reconsider its decision to restrict media access to collation centres during the upcoming 2024 elections.

    In a directive issued to its regional directors, the EC announced that only eight media houses would be accredited at each constituency collation centre, with three TV stations allowed two personnel each and five radio stations permitted one representative each.

    At the regional collation centres, the EC plans to grant access to 12 media houses, consisting of five TV stations with two personnel per station and seven radio stations with one representative each.

    However, the MFWA has voiced concerns that such restrictions could compromise the transparency and accountability of the collation process. The foundation argues that limiting media presence undermines the media’s role in ensuring credible elections.

    Dr. Bossman Asare, the Deputy Chairperson of the EC, defended the decision, explaining that the restriction was designed to facilitate a smooth collation process. He asserted that limiting the number of accredited media outlets to eight at the constituency level and twelve at the regional level was reasonable for effective oversight.

    Despite these assurances, Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of MFWA, expressed shock at the directive. Speaking on Channel One TV on November 26, Braimah criticized the EC for limiting coverage to just radio and television, neglecting newspapers and online publications. “Since when did media coverage become just radio and television? What about newspapers and online outlets?” he questioned.

    Braimah called for the reversal of what he described as a “misguided” decision, stressing that broader media access was essential for ensuring the integrity of the election process and maintaining public trust in its outcomes.

    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

