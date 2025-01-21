MFWA Executive Director Calls for Urgent Presidential Action on Galamsey

Sulemana Braimah, the Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), has called on President John Dramani Mahama to take immediate and decisive action to address the illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) crisis.

In a post shared on his X page, Braimah stressed the urgent need for the president to outline concrete measures to tackle the worsening situation, particularly concerning illegal mining in forest reserves and the restoration of polluted rivers.

“URGENT PRESIDENTIAL ACTION REQUIRED: The mining sector requires immediate action. President Mahama needs to urgently speak on the sector and announce key measures around galamsey, mining in forest reserves, and restoration of polluted rivers, among others,” Braimah wrote.

Braimah’s comments come in the wake of increasing concerns over the escalating galamsey problem, highlighted by recent tragic incidents in Ntrotroso and Obuasi. These incidents, combined with reports of deteriorating water quality due to illegal mining activities, have prompted the Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey to intensify its call for action. The coalition, led by convener Kenneth Ashigbey, has urged President Mahama to declare a state of emergency over Ghana’s water bodies, with immediate military intervention to clear illegal miners from rivers and streams.

The coalition’s statement pointed out that the lack of decisive leadership and governmental inaction have allowed illegal mining activities to escalate. “The tragic incidents at Ntrotroso and Obuasi… are a timely reminder that this problem is an explosive threat to national security and cohesion,” the statement read. The coalition also called for the immediate abrogation of all mining concessions overlapping with river buffers, a halt to all mining activities within 100 meters of rivers and streams, and the revocation of mining permits in protected forest reserves.

In August 2024, the Ghana Water Company Limited raised alarm over the sharp decline in water quality, with turbidity levels at the Sekyere Hemang Water Treatment Plant reaching dangerously high levels, well above the World Health Organization’s permissible limit. In response, a coalition of civil society organizations, including the Media Coalition Against Galamsey, was formed to push for urgent action against illegal mining.

Despite some steps taken by the government, such as suspending the operationalization of L.I. 2462 and deploying military officers to protect key water bodies, the situation has worsened since the December 2024 elections. The coalition has written to President Mahama, urging him to issue an immediate cease-and-desist order to all illegal miners, signaling a strong commitment to halting the environmental devastation caused by galamsey.

As pressure mounts, Braimah and the Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey are demanding swift, uncompromising action from the president to combat the rampant illegal mining that threatens both the environment and national security. With mounting public concern and ongoing advocacy efforts, the demand for urgent action remains louder than ever.