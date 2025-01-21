MFWA Executive Director Criticizes Onua TV Over Captain Smart’s Inciteful Comments

Sulemana Braimah, the Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), has sharply criticized Onua TV for airing comments made by broadcaster Captain Smart that he believes were highly inciteful.

Braimah argues that media outlets must prioritize professionalism over sensationalism in their programming, particularly when it comes to content that could potentially incite violence or unrest.

Braimah’s comments come after a video surfaced showing Captain Smart encouraging young men in Obuasi to invade the Anglogold Ashanti mine. The call to action led to tragic consequences when a group of young men attempted to mine illegally at the site, resulting in a deadly shootout with military personnel guarding the mine. Reports indicate that seven individuals were shot and killed in the incident.

In his critique, Braimah emphasized that media organizations should focus on producing quality content that serves the public interest, rather than resorting to sensational rhetoric aimed at boosting viewership and revenue. He called on media owners to take greater responsibility in ensuring that the content they air does not compromise the safety and well-being of their audiences.

Read His Post Below

ONUA FM/ ONUA TV:

Some of these acts perpetrated and tolerated on Onua FM/Onua TV present a clear and significant threat to not only national peace and social cohesion but also to media freedom.

It does appear that for the owners, board and managers of the media organisation, media freedom means media recklessness is allowed so long as such acts will attract listeners and viewers, and ultimately, advertisers who simply advertise on the basis of numbers. No more ethics, no more values and no more professionalism. I hope we will begin to have ethical advertisers who will look beyond the numbers.

These acts of recklessness that only serve the interest of the perpetrator and media owners cannot be part of the reasons why our 1992 constitution grants elaborate freedoms for the media. Such freedoms are granted because the media, when responsible, professional and ethical, can, and actually will be, a force for the good of our society. Media freedom cannot be the same as media chaos.

I am hoping that one day, and hopefully very soon, the owners and controllers of the media organisation will come to appreciate that it’s not, and should not be, all about numbers and advertising revenue. I hope and pray that they come to the realisation that it is also possible to have the numbers and revenue from good, ethical, and professional media practice.