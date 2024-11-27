MFWA Urges Government to Ensure an Open and Secure Internet During Ghana’s Election Period

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has called on the government and relevant state agencies to ensure that the internet remains open and secure throughout the upcoming election period.

This, they emphasized, is vital for promoting press freedom, fostering transparency, and ensuring a free and fair electoral process.

The appeal was made during a press conference organized in collaboration with U.S.-based Access Now and the Africa Open Data and Internet Research Foundation. The event focused on critical issues such as misinformation, disinformation, and the potential for internet shutdowns ahead of Ghana’s 2024 elections.

Kwaku Krobea Asante, Senior Programme Officer at MFWA, underscored the importance of maintaining unrestricted internet access, noting that it is essential for combating information disorders and providing citizens with accurate information.

“We are urging the leadership of the country, the president, the Ministries of Communications, The Interior, NCA, and security services, along with all stakeholders involved in maintaining internet access, to ensure it remains operational before, during, and after the election,” Asante stated.

He further highlighted concerns raised by internet shutdowns in other African countries, emphasizing the importance of protecting Ghana’s democratic process. “We have witnessed countries with strong press freedoms and autocratic regimes shutting down the internet. It is crucial to protect what we have here and strengthen our democratic institutions,” he added.

Asante called on the government to reassure citizens that the internet will remain uninterrupted and that social media platforms will not be tampered with, allowing the Electoral Commission (EC) to be perceived as transparent and fair.