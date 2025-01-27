MGA Consulting CEO Optimistic About New Government and Business Growth in 2025

Michael Abbiw, the CEO of MGA Consulting Ghana Limited, is confident that the new government will bring fresh opportunities for businesses to thrive and create jobs for the youth.

In an interview during the company’s end-of-year event in Accra, Abbiw highlighted the hope that businesses and organizations across Ghana will capitalize on the changing political landscape to foster growth and employment.

“For us, we see a new government as a new opportunity,” Abbiw said, emphasizing the anticipation surrounding the future economic prospects. “All businesses and organisations are trying to see what this new government holds for us to grow and create employment for our young people.”

Looking ahead, Abbiw shared that MGA Consulting anticipates a busy year ahead, as they plan to support businesses in navigating the new government’s policies and strategies for success. The company is also committed to re-strategizing and finding innovative solutions to meet the needs of both existing and new clients.

One of MGA Consulting’s subsidiaries, Innosol Innovative Solutions, is set to make a significant impact in 2025 with the launch of its first product. Innosol is focused on developing homegrown software and applications aimed at addressing ICT challenges in Ghana and West Africa. Abbiw expressed excitement about the venture, saying, “The vision is that we want to build an indigenous organisation operating with an international professional attitude here in Ghana.”

Reflecting on the past year, Abbiw noted that while many businesses faced difficulties in 2024, MGA Consulting had a strong year, successfully executing various programs and establishing key partnerships. The company was honored with the Overall Best Business Promotion & Consultancy Sector Award by the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI).

MGA Consulting also achieved notable milestones in 2024, including the successful hosting of the National Sales Leaders Conference (NSLC), which attracted over 3,000 participants. The fourth edition of the Ghana Digital Innovation Week (GDIW) brought together more than 6,000 participants globally to celebrate the country’s growing digital ecosystem. Additionally, under the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project, MGA Consulting helped build the capacity of over 13,000 young entrepreneurs.

Kwabena Agyekum, Executive Director of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG), commended MGA Consulting for its excellent management consultancy services, particularly its customer-oriented approach and strategic marketing planning. He praised the company’s ability to evolve and stay ahead of the competition.

Madam Jacqueline Commodore, Member Relations Manager at the Ghana Association of Microfinance Companies, also lauded MGA Consulting for its professionalism, time-consciousness, and diligent research work.

At the event, exceptional employees of MGA Consulting were recognized for their hard work and achievements, with top performers receiving prizes, including all-expenses-paid trips to Dubai.

Looking ahead, Abbiw remains optimistic about the opportunities 2025 holds, both for MGA Consulting and for the broader business landscape in Ghana.