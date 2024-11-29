MGA Consulting Wins  Overall Best Business Promotion & Consultancy Sector Award

MGA Consulting Ghana Limited, a rapidly growing management consultancy firm, has been honoured with the Overall Best Business Promotion & Consultancy Sector Award at the 13th AGI Ghana Industry and Quality Awards 2024, held in Accra.

The prestigious event, attended by distinguished figures from Ghana’s industrial sector, highlighted MGA Consulting’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and the empowerment of emerging businesses. This recognition is a testament to the company’s significant contributions to Ghana’s labour and service industry, underscoring its role in fostering growth and development through knowledge transfer and strategic business solutions.

This achievement reflects MGA Consulting’s dedication to providing exceptional skills, innovation, and support through various initiatives. The firm has consistently invested in Management Consulting, Research and Development, Capacity Building, and other key areas that contribute to the growth of businesses and the economy at large.

The Chief Executive Officer of MGA Consulting Ghana Limited expressed gratitude to the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), the MGA Consulting team, and the company’s clients. “This award is a reflection of the hard work, creativity, and commitment of our team at MGA. It also represents the trust our clients place in us to deliver solutions that drive success. We are motivated to continue supporting businesses in achieving their goals,” the CEO remarked.

Throughout the year, MGA Consulting Ghana, led by Michael Abbiw, was engaged by the World Bank through Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) to provide entrepreneurship training to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as part of the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project (GJSP). The firm successfully trained over 14,000 MSMEs across five regions in the Western sector, strengthening the backbone of Ghana’s economy.

In April, MGA Consulting partnered with CorEvents Solutions Limited to host the National Sales Leaders Conference (NSLC) at the Accra International Conference Centre. The event, which attracted over 1,000 participants, including industry leaders, government officials, and sales professionals, focused on the theme: “Sales Unleashed: The Role of Sales in Sustained Organizational Revenue Growth and Economic Development.” The conference underscored the vital role of effective sales strategies in fostering economic success.

In October, MGA Consulting also collaborated with the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program (NEIP), Ghana Hubs Network (GHN), and Impact Investing Ghana (IIGh) to organize the Ghana Digital and Innovation Week (GDIW). The event, which saw participation from global partners such as Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), MASHAV, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), attracted over 4,000 attendees and provided a platform for showcasing innovative technology and advancing Ghana’s digital ecosystem.

MGA Consulting’s capacity-building expertise is further demonstrated through its delivery of training programs to over 18 institutions in both the public and private sectors. Notable organizations that have benefited from MGA’s services include the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), DHL Global Forwarding, Hollard Insurance Ghana, and the Ghana Stock Exchange, among others.

The firm has also played a pivotal role in strategic initiatives, including the development of a new five-year Strategic Plan for the Ghana Association of Savings and Loans Companies (GHASALC), commissioned by GIZ Ghana with the support of the Bank of Ghana. This new roadmap for GHASALC’s growth has been endorsed by key stakeholders and reflects MGA Consulting’s leadership in shaping the future of Ghana’s financial sector.

Additionally, MGA Consulting has been instrumental in developing a Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Plan (BCP) for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), ensuring that the organization is well-prepared to manage disruptions and maintain operational resilience. The firm has also designed a framework to promote women’s inclusion within the Credit Union Movement in Ghana, further demonstrating its commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth and empowering women in the financial sector.

With these accomplishments, MGA Consulting is well-deserving of the Overall Best Business Promotion & Consultancy Sector Award at the 13th AGI Ghana Industry and Quality Awards 2024, further solidifying its reputation as a fastest growing management consulting and business development firm in Ghana.