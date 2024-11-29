MGA Consulting Wins Prestigious Business Promotion Award at AGI Ghana Industry and Quality Awards 2024

MGA Consulting Ghana Limited, a rapidly growing management consultancy firm, has been awarded the Overall Best Business Promotion & Consultancy Sector Award at the 13th AGI Ghana Industry and Quality Awards 2024, held in Accra.

The prestigious recognition highlights the company’s exceptional contributions to the industrial and service sectors in Ghana, underscoring its pivotal role in fostering growth, innovation, and empowerment for emerging businesses across the country.

This accolade celebrates MGA Consulting’s unwavering commitment to excellence in management consulting, research, and development. The firm has been instrumental in addressing key challenges faced by businesses in Ghana, particularly in the areas of entrepreneurship training, capacity building, and knowledge transfer. The recognition is a testament to the company’s strategic impact on both the local and national economies.

Under the leadership of CEO Michael Abbiw, MGA Consulting has become a major force in shaping the future of Ghana’s business landscape. One of the firm’s most notable initiatives was its partnership with the World Bank and the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) in the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project (GJSP). Through this initiative, MGA Consulting provided entrepreneurship training to over 14,000 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across five regions, helping to strengthen Ghana’s economic backbone.

MGA Consulting’s influence extends beyond training. The firm also co-hosted the National Sales Leaders Conference (NSLC) with CorEvents Solutions Limited, a major event that attracted over 1,000 participants, including industry leaders, government officials, and sales professionals. The conference focused on the vital role of sales strategies in driving organizational revenue growth and fostering economic development.

In addition to these achievements, MGA Consulting played a key role in organizing the Ghana Digital and Innovation Week (GDIW) in collaboration with the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program (NEIP), Ghana Hubs Network (GHN), and Impact Investing Ghana (IIGh). The event, which attracted over 4,000 participants, featured global partners like Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), MASHAV, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). It showcased innovations in technology and played a significant role in advancing Ghana’s digital ecosystem.

MGA Consulting’s strategic initiatives also extend to key sectors like finance and trade. The firm was tasked with developing a new five-year strategic plan for the Ghana Association of Savings and Loans Companies (GHASALC), in collaboration with GIZ Ghana and the Bank of Ghana. The plan has been endorsed by stakeholders and is expected to shape the future of the financial sector in Ghana. Furthermore, MGA Consulting contributed to the development of a Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Plan (BCP) for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), ensuring the organization’s operational resilience.

The firm has also made strides in promoting gender inclusivity by designing a framework to encourage women’s participation within Ghana’s Credit Union Movement, reinforcing its commitment to fostering inclusive growth in the financial sector.

Receiving the Overall Best Business Promotion & Consultancy Sector Award is a significant milestone for MGA Consulting, further cementing its position as one of Ghana’s leading management consulting and business development firms. The firm’s dedication to providing innovative solutions, supporting business growth, and empowering businesses and institutions has positioned it as a key player in driving the country’s economic development.

In response to the award, MGA Consulting’s CEO expressed gratitude, noting that the recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire team. “This award represents the trust our clients place in us and the commitment of our team to delivering solutions that drive success. We are motivated to continue supporting businesses in achieving their goals,” he said.

With a growing portfolio of successful initiatives and an ongoing commitment to excellence, MGA Consulting is set to remain at the forefront of Ghana’s business consulting landscape, contributing to the continued development and prosperity of the nation.