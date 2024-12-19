MGA Foundation Continues to Support Potter’s Village with Generous Donation

The MGA Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of MGA Consulting Ghana Limited, has reinforced its ongoing commitment to supporting Potter’s Village, a children’s orphanage and home for abused and vulnerable women in Ghana, with a significant donation.

On Saturday, December 14, 2024, the Foundation made its third consecutive contribution to the orphanage located in Dodowa, Shai-Osudoku District, Greater Accra Region. The donation included 37 boxes of clothing, 12 pairs of shoes, 170 sachets of water, 49 boxes of soft drinks, cooking oils, detergents, toiletries, and other essential items, valued at thousands of Ghanaian cedis. In addition, a cash donation of GHC 10,000 was presented to help cover operational expenses at the orphanage.

Michael Abbiw, CEO of MGA Consulting Ghana and founder of the MGA Foundation, expressed the Foundation’s philosophy of sharing blessings with the less privileged. “As God continues to bless us as a business and a family, we see it as a privilege to give back to society,” he said. “We are supporting two homes this year, with Potter’s Village being the first. We’re not just making annual donations but have committed to providing monthly support.”

Madam Justina Quabu, the Foundation’s Executive Director, echoed similar sentiments, celebrating the continued growth of the MGA family and the Foundation’s ability to expand its philanthropic efforts. “We’re here to give back for the blessings we’ve received,” she added, thanking Potter’s Village for its ongoing efforts to care for vulnerable children and women.

The donation also received heartfelt gratitude from Nana Ama Adu Owusu, CEO of Potter’s Village, who praised the MGA Foundation’s monthly presence and unwavering support. “The MGA Foundation is not just coming here every year, but we hear from them every month. We can’t thank them enough for their generosity,” she said.

Potter’s Village, founded in 2000 by Dr. Jane Irina Adu, currently accommodates 121 children, including university, senior high school, and junior high school students. The organization offers shelter, education, clothing, and counseling, empowering vulnerable children and women to achieve their full potential.

In addition to the donation, the ceremony also featured contributions from partners, including Clarus Kwofie, Managing Director of CorEvents Solutions, who expressed solidarity with the children and staff of the village. Madam Esinam from Enam Cosmetics encouraged the children to prioritize their education, particularly those in upper primary and junior high school.

As the MGA Foundation continues its support, the commitment to uplifting underprivileged individuals and providing them with essential resources remains at the heart of the organization’s mission.