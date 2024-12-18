MGA Foundation Reaffirms Commitment to Supporting Potter’s Village

MGA Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of MGA Consulting Ghana Limited, one of the fastest-growing management consultancy firms in the county, has deepened its support for Potter’s Village, a children’s orphanage and home for abused and vulnerable women in Ghana.

To this end, the Foundation, according to its executives, has supported the Potter’s Village for three consecutive years providing essential supplies to the orphanage, reaffirming its commitment to transforming lives and uplifting the underprivileged.

Making a similar huge donation on Saturday, 14 December 2024, where 37 boxes of male and female clothes, 12 male and female shoes, 170 sachets of water, 49 boxes of soft drinks, gallons of cooking oils, and several detergents, toiletries, and among others worth thousands of Ghana cedis were presented to the orphanage at Dodowa in the Shai-Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region.

In addition to these, the Founder of the MGA Foundation, Michael Abbiw, and the Executive Director of the Foundation, Madam Justina Quabu, and their large entourage, who were mainly staff of the company and partners, handed over an amount of GHC10,000 to the managers of the Potter’s Village to be used for other expenditures.

Speaking during the ceremony, the CEO of MGA Consulting Ghana, Michael Abbiw, emphasized the Foundation’s philosophy of sharing its blessings with others, particularly the less privileged in society.

“As God continues to bless us as a business and a family, we see it as a privilege to give back to the society, especially to the less privileged. This year, we are supporting two homes. Potter’s Village is the first, and we’ll announce the second very soon. We not only doing this only on a year-on-year basis, but we have created a monthly presence, and we will continue to do that.

He assured that the Foundation would continue footing the bills of the Potter’s Village every month, but he also promised to do more than they have been doing.

The Executive Director of the MGA Foundation, Madam Justina Quabu, shared similar sentiments, expressing her joy at returning to Potter’s Village for another year. “Each time we come here, we feel blessed. It’s a sign of the goodness of God. You’ll notice that the MGA family keeps growing. By His grace, we’ve been able to expand and add more businesses under the MGA umbrella. This is why we’re here today to give back for the blessings we’ve received,” she said.

She further thanked the current CEO of the home, Madam Owusu, for stepping into the shoes of her late mother and founder of Potter’s Village, Dr Jane Irina Adu.

The Managing Director of CorEvents Solutions, Clarus Kwofie, added: “We want to give back to our children, our sisters, and our brothers here. They are not orphans; they are part of us, we just came to celebrate Christmas with them. Christmas just came early for us, so we decided to come and support”.

Madam Esinam of Enam Cosmetics, one of the partners, acknowledged the effort of the care givers of the potter’s village for availing themselves to support the children. She therefore encouraged the children to take their studies very seriously, especially those in the upper primary and Junior High School (JHS) and urged them to heed to advice.

Receiving the items, the Chief Executive Officer of Potter’s Village, Nana Ama Adu Owusu, expressed gratitude to the MGA Foundation, its Executive Director and the partners for the donation of the items and cash.

“The MGA Foundation is not just coming here every year, but rather we hear from them every month. We can’t thank them enough for their generosity. May the good Lord replenish everything they invest in us.” she said.

In her welcome address, the Home Manager of Potter’s Village, Mrs. Sophia Myers, said the Potter’s Village was established by the late Dr. Jane Irina Adu in the year 2000 to support, counsel, and empower women who are abused.

However, in the journey, it added caring for orphans and disadvantaged children to enable them realise their full potential. The Potter’s Village, according to her, currently accommodates 121 children: 18 in universities, 30 in Senior High Schools and Vocational Institutions, and 14 in Junior High Schools. Mrs. Myers noted that one of them graduated from a university recently, and he is doing his national service with Dodowa Hospital as a physician assistant.

The Potter’s Village provides education, shelter, clothing, counselling, and other support programmes to vulnerable people, especially children and women in the country.