MH17 investigators ask Russian military personnel to help anonymously

Dutch investigators investigating the 2014 downing of the passenger flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine have called on Russian military personnel to anonymously provide information.

They did so in a letter addressed to residents of the Russian city of Kursk on the assumption that the anti-aircraft missile used to shoot down the aircraft was delivered by a brigade in Kursk, Dutch police said on Thursday.

In the letter, Russian military personnel who have photos, videos, emails or other official documents are asked to make them available to investigators.

The letter also gives tips for securely transferring documents. Those affected should set up a special email account and use an anonymization programme.

The Malaysia Airlines passenger plane was shot down by a Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile over the contested area of eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014.

All 298 people on board died, and most of them were Dutch. According to international investigators, the missile came from Russia and was fired by pro-Russian rebels.

Criminal proceedings against four main suspects – three Russians and one Ukrainian – are pending before a criminal court in the Netherlands.

Moscow strictly rejects any co-responsibility and instead blames Ukraine.