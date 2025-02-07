MIA Jai Rian Delivers a Bold Call for Faith in ‘Help Me God’

emotionally charged new single, “Help Me God.” This dark, bass-heavy track is a bold cry to God, reflecting Jai Rian’s struggles with imperfections, temptations, and the weight of life’s challenges. Produced by Pyro Da God (AKA WHO) and expertly mixed and mastered by Luis Cancion, “Help Me God” is an emo-rap anthem that combines hard-hitting punchlines with raw vulnerability, delivering a gripping declaration of pain, faith, and resilience.

The song showcases Jai Rian’s unique ability to blend heartache and street life experiences into a sound that resonates deeply with listeners. With haunting production and introspective lyrics, “Help Me God” sets the tone for what promises to be a transformative year for the artist.

Jai Rian, whose name stems from his birth name Joshua Ryan, has redefined his identity to reflect his commitment to serving God through his music. “Jai” means “Victory to God” or “Triumph,” while “Rian” means “King.” The “MIA” in his stage name carries a dual meaning: “Missing in Action” from the world and “Musically Inclined Artist” ordained by God.

Since dedicating his life and music to God, Jai Rian has found purpose in his talents. “I want to encourage and inspire others who are burdened and hurt by sharing testimonies and giving God glory, always pointing back to Jesus,” he says. His music is a ministry, aimed at spreading God’s love and gospel to broken hearts.

Jai Rian is no stranger to the music industry. Having discovered his passion for music at the age of eight, he has collaborated with renowned producers like The Audibles, Pyro Da God (AKA WHO), Jesse Calentine, and J.Flow.Your.Producer, as well as engineers such as Luis Cancion and Colin Leonard from Singmastering. He has also worked alongside talented artists like V. Rose, Brett Raio, and 1kPhew, solidifying his place as a credible and impactful voice in hip-hop.

“Help Me God” is now available on all major streaming platforms. This release marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for MIA Jai Rian, as he continues to create music that uplifts, inspires, and points listeners toward faith and victory.

Listen on all Platforms here https://too.fm/bkeynbw