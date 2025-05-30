MIA Jai Rian Returns With New Single “Like Birds”

Las Vegas hip-hop artist and songwriter MIA Jai Rian has released his powerful new single, “Like Birds.” This track is an emotionally unfiltered anthem, seamlessly fusing raw street wisdom with the intensity of spiritual warfare. “Like Birds” is not just a song; it’s a battle cry for those who have been attacked, counted out, and yet steadfastly refuse to fold.

With hard-hitting bars and vivid storytelling, “Like Birds” dives deep into themes of survival, betrayal, unwavering faith, and ultimate self-reclamation. The track expertly blends raw trap energy with profound lyrical depth, creating a sound that resonates deeply with listeners who have faced adversity and chosen to rise above it. As MIA Jai Rian puts it, “If you’ve ever been pushed to the edge and chose to rise instead of drowning, this one’s for you. On God.”

Known also as Jai Rian, this artist brings an undeniable sense of realness and depth to his music. His unique sound is born from a place of heartache and authentic street life experiences, allowing listeners to easily connect with his narratives.

Having transitioned to creating music for the Father, Jai Rian shares his profound purpose: “I found purpose in my life through the talents and gifts God entrusted to me. I want to encourage and inspire others who are burdened and hurt by sharing testimonies and giving God glory, always pointing back to Jesus.” His desire is clear: to spread God’s love and gospel through song and word, ministering to broken hearts, and encouraging others on their own journeys.

Jai Rian is no newcomer to crafting quality music and serving God. Saved and passionate about music since the age of eight, Jai has collaborated with a roster of credible talents, including Producers (The Audibles, Pyro Da God aka WHO, Jesse Calentine, J.Flow.Your.Producer), Engineers (Dacota G. Fresilli, Luis Cancion, Colin Leonard from Singmastering), and Artists/Writers (V. Rose, Brett Raio, 1kPhew), among others.

Explaining his unique name, Jai states, “Jai Rian comes from my birth name Joshua Ryan. I changed the spelling to identify my commitment to serving God with my talents and gifts. Jai means ‘Victory to God’ or ‘Triumph,’ Rian means ‘King,’ and the MIA in the front is an acronym with a plural meaning for ‘Missing in Action’ from the world and ‘Musically Inclined Artist’ Ordained by God.”

Connect With MIA Jai Rian on at https://miajairian.com/