Miami Awards Ambassador Nancy Sam For Promoting Tourism

.. Between The Diasporans In Miami Florida And Ghana Through Heritage Tourism And Trade.

The award which was presented to her on Saturday, 22nd October,2022 at the 40th MBDA Annual conference at the Miami Airport Convention Center Florida, is the first of its kind and was also in recognition of her efforts at promoting tourism between Ghana and the diaspora.

Ambassador Nancy Sam who is the tourism ambassador for Miami Dade County is the Vice President of the Economic Community for the West African States (ECOWAS) Tourism Private Sector Confederation (COPITOUR).

Receiving the award Ambassador Nancy Sam expressed gratitude to the management of the county for the honour and promised to bring her over 30 years of expertise to bear to help promote and explore Tourism and investment between Miami Dade County, Ghana and Africa.

“I am honoured to receive this Award and am very grateful for the recognition,” said Ambassador Nancy Sam in her acceptance speech and promised to continue assisting diasporans coming to Ghana, to lean to their roots.

Ambassador Nancy Sam also had a one-on-one meeting with the various diasporan leaders in Fort

Lauderdale during the FITCE Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo Oct held from 19th to 20th ,

2022. Some of them include Mayor of Fort Lauderdale Broward county Hon. Michael Udine, Vice

President of Honduras, His Excellence Salvador A.C.N. Salum. Mayor Alexandra P. Davis, City of Miramar Florida, the Commissioner, City of West Park, Joy Smith, Hon. Davis Holness Former Mayor of fort

Lauderdale, as well as Nyamusi K Igambi, Regional Director at US Commercial Service among others.

Miami-Dade County is a province located in the southeastern part of the American state of Florida. It has a population of about 2,701,767 as of the 2020 census, making it the most populous county in

Florida and the seventh-most populous county in the whole of the United States of America (USAUmm).