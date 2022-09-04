Michael Abban Puts Up Tantalizing Display On Deluxy Professional Boxing League Night

Young budding Flyweight sensation Michael Abban of the Black Panthers Boxing Gym, located off The Accra High Street left boxing lovers bamboozled by his tremendous exhibition of pugilistic purity and fistic finesse as he took on a game Michael Tagoe of the Seconds Out Boxing Gym.

Abban , who had to move up two weight classes to take this fight due to the unavailability of opponents in the Flyweight division started the fight on an explosive note and surprisingly seemed the bigger puncher of the two.

Also nicknamed ” Black Spider” and trained by Coach Ebenezer Adjei aka “Coach Killer” , the southpaw boxer made clear his readiness to take on the best in the world as he emerged victor via a unanimous points verdict over six rounds.

The Deluxy Professional Boxing League is an initiative of Imax Media Group Promotions in collaboration with The Ghana Boxing Authority. The fortnightly event has become the toast boxing lovers in the city of Accra and all over the world: the Bukom Boxing Arena is jam packed on every fight night with fans relishing every bit of the fun.

The league, sponsored by TechnoMobile, MaxBuy, Renault Motors, TCL and headliners Deluxy Acrylic Paint climaxes in December this year.

In other bouts Michael Decardi Nelson clinched The National Bantamweight Title with a Twelve round points win against veteran Raymond Commey aka Chorkor Banku. Eric Quarm also defeated Michael Tetteh in their Super Featherweight contest while former Black Bomber Annan Ampiah Akimous from the Attoh Quarshie Gym beat off a stiff challenge from debutant Vandorf Ocran of The Sea View Gym in a Super Bantamweight fray.

Hot prospect and Banker John Zile alias “The Monster” blasted a rugged Hope Mawuli in two rounds, improving his record to 5-0. He then called out other top contenders in his division to show up for a title clash.

Experienced Azumah Mohammed from Sonia Gym edged Samuel Quaye from The Gym in a Super Lightweight battle.