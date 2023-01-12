Michael Abban Will Be Great – Coach Eben Adjei

Coach of the new Ghana National Super Flyweight Champion, Michael Abban is very sure his ward will become a continental champion very soon.

Coach Ebenezer Adjei aka ‘Killer’ who currently controls the Black Panthers Gym at James Town said Abban will become one of Ghana’s best boxers.

According to Adjei, the new champion missed the chance to become the best boxer at the Imax Media Promotions to Charles Tetteh, but there is more time and in 2023, they are going to shock Africa and the world.

“We are going to fight steadily for the African and Commonwealth titles to gain experience and then move to the world ranks” he expressed.

“We hope to attract credible promoters to push us up higher” he added.

Michael Abban defeated Isaac Aryeetey in an exciting bout on the final day of season one of the De-Luxy Paint Professional Boxing League at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

He has won all his six bouts, registering four knock outs and focused on moving out to meet the best in Africa and then meet the world ranked fighters.