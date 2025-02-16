Michael Abbiw Elected President of Ghana’s Chartered Marketing Institute

The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) has ushered in a fresh leadership era with the election of Michael Abbiw as its National President, following a closely watched vote supervised by the Electoral Commission on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

The polls, held at Accra’s Coconut Grove Hotel, saw marketing professionals across the country converge to select a governing council tasked with steering the institute’s agenda for the next two years.

Abbiw, lead consultant and CEO of MGA Consulting Limited, clinched the presidency amid broad support from the institute’s membership. He will be deputized by Ama Gifty Amoah, a seasoned marketing strategist, who takes up the role of National Vice President. The newly elected team also includes Edwin Letsa K. Kpedor as National Secretary and Francis Mensah Sasraku as National Treasurer. Three additional council members—Hilda Peasah, Norrender Wordie Debrah, and Kwasi Kyere—rounded out the leadership slate.

In a statement released shortly after the results were certified, the CIMG praised the election’s transparency and lauded members for their “active engagement” in shaping the institute’s future. “We are confident that the expertise and vision of our new leaders will propel the institute to greater heights,” the communiqué read, signaling optimism for the tenure ahead.

The outcome has drawn enthusiastic reactions from Ghana’s marketing community, with many professionals highlighting Abbiw’s track record in consultancy and advocacy for industry innovation. “This is a pivotal moment for CIMG,” remarked Nana Yaa Asante, a Accra-based brand manager. “Abbiw’s leadership could bridge gaps between traditional practices and emerging digital trends.”

Outgoing executives were also acknowledged for their contributions, with the institute extending gratitude to all candidates for their participation in what it described as a “robust democratic process.” The newly elected council is expected to assume office within weeks, inheriting a mandate to bolster CIMG’s influence in shaping marketing standards locally while expanding its international partnerships.

Abbiw’s presidency arrives at a critical juncture for Ghana’s marketing sector, which faces evolving challenges from digital transformation to ethical advertising concerns. Stakeholders will be watching closely to see how his administration navigates these issues while maintaining the institute’s role as a cornerstone of professional development.