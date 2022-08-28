Michael Affum Wins Boys Heavyweight Contest Of Greater Accra HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championships

The GNAT (Bediako) Hall in Accra was the action spot last Saturday where the first junior Armwrestling Championship was held in Ghana and Africa.

Under the auspices of the new African Armwrestling Federation, Mr. Charles Osei Asibey who also directs affairs in Ghana, a successful tournament was held with a sizeable attendance that filled the hall.

He revealed that the best puller will be a guest at the World Armwrestling Championship in Turkey in October. He advised the kids to engage in sports activities so that they become smart, intelligent and energetic.

Over 50 kids competed with over 500 kids watching and cheering. All the participants were given certificates, while the winners took home medals and cash prizes as well goodies from HD+.

At the end of challenges, Selina Abubakar won bronze, with Rachael Larkyne taking silver and Bless Abeka Nunoo winning gold in heavy weight girls division.

In the girls lightweight division, Elizabeth Davis was third, Rosalind Lartey was second and Emmanuella Laryea won gold.

In boys light weight Bright Dugan Junior won bronze, Ishmael Ampeh was second and Elba Quaye won the gold.

In middleweight, Mohammed Amin Masawudu won gold , ishak Abdulrahman won silver, Desmond Mensah took the bronze.

In the climax most exciting boys heavyweight contest Adongo Ben placed third, Kweku Asante Kisi Baah Amoah was second and Michael Affum won the top prize. Indeed he won the hearts of most people who watched the event.

They are the proud winners in the Greater Accra region, however there would be other two tournaments in Takoradi and Kumasi before the Super Final back in Accra.

Mrs. Adelaide Abbiw, marketing manager of HD + commended the participants for turning up in their numbers and urged them to watch TV on HD+ for quality pictures.

Michael Osei Berko, a popular TV personality and some young celebrities graced the event with their presence, poems and dances.