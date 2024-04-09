 Michael Ansah, Derrick Quaye To Enter The Boxing Ring

It is often touted that the business side of boxing changes as often as the action inside the ring.

While that assertion may be true, the same cannot be said about, perhaps, the mother of hit promotions in Ghana, Box Office Sports Promotions.

After promotional banger upon bangers, the Chief Executive Officer of this powerful promotional syndicate announced another litmus, mouthwatering, fans preferred, local bragging rights on the line bill headed by Michael Ansah better known as “One Bullet” and Derrick ‘Show love’ Quaye.

It is a 10-round Super Lightweight Contest slated for June 8, 2024, at the world-class events arena, the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra-Ghana.

Fans are already relishing the duel as both fighters trash-talk each other almost every single day. It still beats the imagination of how boxing mogul, Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye can promote fights of this caliber. What is uncontested is the fact that since gracing the Ghanaian boxing scene in the early 2000s, Box Office Sports Promotions has quickly established itself as one of the most successful players in African boxing.

The show is penciled to become the 1st Boxing event after the lifting of the ban on drumming and noise-making tradition observed by the Ga tribe of Accra.

There would be other sumptuous bouts on the bill according to inside sources of the promotional house.