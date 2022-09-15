Michael Ansah fights in Russia on Friday

Ghanaian boxer, Michael ‘One Bullet’ Ansah has landed in Russia to fight his opponent, Ivankozlosky on Friday evening.

Both boxers made the weight for their lightweight slugfest in Moscow, Russia.

Ansah said it is a big opportunity to fight on the international platform and will try hard to win, knowing very well that it is not easy to fight in the cold and come out victories.

“I will give a good account of myself as the Bullet and when the opportunity comes for a knock out I will take it” he said.

Ansah has been training at the Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation.