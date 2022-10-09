Michael Ansah, John Quaye and Charles Tetteh thank Imax Media Promotions

Michael Ansah aka One Bullet, John Quaye aka the Magic Man and young Charles Tetteh who were discovered in the De-luxy Professional Boxing League have thanked Imax Media Promotions for showing interest in them.

The three exciting boxers were signed on last Thursday at the Imax Media office in Accra.

Mr. Fadi Tattal, director of Imax Media Promotions is heading the new Management / Promotions Syndicate which includes Mr. Ernest Arday, and Ace sports broadcaster Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, head of sports at Max TV.

Charles Tetteh of Panix Gym is a rising star with explosive punching power, while Michael Ansah aka One Bullet is an experienced boxer who is preparing for the Commonwealth lightweight title.

Ansah who trains at the Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation said the new package for him will motivate him to achieve his dream of winning a continental title.

Some officials of the GBA including the President, Mr. Abraham Neequaye were at the signing ceremony