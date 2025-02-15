Michael Asare Bediako Steps Down as MiDA CEO, Alex Mould Poised to Take Over

Michael Asare Bediako, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), has resigned from his position, effective 12 February 2025.

Bediako, who has led the organisation for the past year, submitted his resignation letter to the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, citing the need for fresh leadership to steer MiDA’s future.

Under the terms of his contract, Bediako is required to provide a three-month notice period. However, the government may opt to pay him for the notice period to allow for an immediate transition. Sources indicate that Alex Mould, former CEO of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) during the John Mahama administration, is likely to succeed Bediako at MiDA.

In his resignation letter, Bediako expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve and highlighted his achievements during his tenure. “It has been an honour and privilege to serve as the CEO of MiDA,” he wrote. “While public service has been one of the greatest honours of my life, I believe that at this stage, fresh leadership and perspectives will best serve MiDA and the citizens of Ghana.”

Bediako’s resignation follows discussions with top government officials, who mutually agreed that new leadership would be necessary after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) assumed power following the 7 December 2024 elections. During his time at MiDA, Bediako oversaw significant milestones, including the authority’s transition from a compact-funded entity to a subvented organisation, ensuring its long-term sustainability.

He also played a pivotal role in advancing key projects such as the Economic Enclaves Project (EEP) and the Digital Youth Hub, which have positioned MiDA as a critical player in Ghana’s agriculture-led industrialisation and digital transformation efforts. “Over the past year, MiDA has made significant strides in advancing Ghana’s national development agenda,” Bediako noted. “I am proud of the work we have done, particularly in transitioning MiDA to a subvented organisation and driving high-impact projects.”

Additionally, Bediako strengthened MiDA’s role as a Project Implementation Unit (PIU) under the Office of Government Machinery, showcasing its capacity to deliver large-scale national development initiatives. He also engaged the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) to explore opportunities for a potential future Compact, building on MiDA’s legacy of successful project execution.

In his letter, Bediako extended his gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo for the trust placed in him and to the MiDA Board for their unwavering support. “I express my deepest gratitude to His Excellency, the President, for the trust and confidence reposed in me to serve in this capacity,” he wrote. “I am also thankful to the MiDA Board, which supported MiDA’s mission during my tenure.”

Bediako reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition, pledging to work diligently during the notice period to facilitate the handover process. His departure marks the end of a transformative chapter for MiDA, as the authority prepares for new leadership under Alex Mould, whose experience in public service and resource management is expected to drive MiDA’s next phase of growth.

As Ghana continues to pursue its development goals, the transition at MiDA underscores the importance of strategic leadership in achieving sustainable progress. Bediako’s legacy of innovation and commitment to national development will undoubtedly shape the authority’s future endeavours.