Michael Blackson Optimistic About Ghana’s Future Under President Mahama

US-based Ghanaian actor and comedian, Michael Blackson, has expressed optimism about the future of Ghana under the leadership of newly inaugurated President John Dramani Mahama.

Known for his humor and philanthropic efforts, Blackson conveyed his confidence in Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to guide the country toward improvement and prosperity.

This comes after a challenging period for Blackson, who had publicly voiced his disappointment with Ghana’s economic performance in September 2024. The country faced significant financial difficulties, including a default on Eurobond payments, which directly affected Blackson’s investments in Ghana’s Eurobonds. The setback also impacted his philanthropic initiative, the Michael Blackson Academy, located in Agona Nsaba, Central Region, which provides free education to underserved children.

Despite the financial challenges, Blackson attended the inauguration ceremony of President Mahama on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, in Accra. The event marked Mahama’s return to power following his victory in the December 2024 general elections. In a post on Instagram following the ceremony, Blackson shared his reflections, blending his signature humor with optimism for the country’s future.

“I’m excited about the future of Ghana,” Blackson wrote, highlighting his positive outlook despite the past economic struggles. He also expressed appreciation for the presence of other influential African leaders at the event, including the president of Liberia, the new leader of Burkina Faso, the young president of Senegal, and even humorously referenced the “290-year-old Nigerian president.”

Blackson’s comments reflect his belief in the potential for positive change in Ghana, signaling his continued support for the country’s leadership under President Mahama, while also balancing his philanthropic commitment to the nation’s youth through his educational initiatives.