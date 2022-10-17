Michael Decardi Nelson Challenged By Daniel Gorsh

Michael Decardi Nelson, the recently crowned National Bantamweight champion of Akotoku Boxing Gym has been challenged by Bronx Gym product, Daniel Gorsh for a showdown to determine who is the best.

Match makers and boxing fans in James Town and Bukom have got interested in the challenge and the debate has started over who is the best.

The Bantamweight division is one of the hottest spots in the boxing space in Ghana because of the many good boxers.

The fight between Nelson and Gorsh will be a sell out as both boxers also carry a large fan base.

It would be Akotoku versus Bronx, and boxing fans cannot wait.

This is a bout that must be promoted big for the boxers to reap and be rich. A car company can sponsor and present a vehicle to the winner, as boxing is also known to be the fastest but hard way ro riches.

It would not be easy to predict, but my bet will go to the champion. A disciplined fit Nelson will retain his belt which he won from experienced Raymond Commey.