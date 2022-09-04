Michael Decardi-Nelson wins National Bantam Weight Championship Title

Young Michael Decardi-Nelson of the Akotoku Academy put up an impressive performance to defeated experienced Raymond Commey aka Chorkor Banku after 12 rounds of fight to win National Bantam Weight Championship on Saturday at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The two pugilists thrilled boxing fans on Fight Night 12 of the De-luxy Professional Boxing League, which was another packed house.

John Zile also beat Hope Mawuli in the second round, while Eric Quarm of Fit Square beat Michael Tetteh from the Chorkor Boxing Gym in the 4th round

Akimous Annan Ampiah Tagoe defeated Vandorf Ocran.

The last bout of Fight Night 12 saw Michael Abban of the Black Panthers Gym win over Michael Tagoe.