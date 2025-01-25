Michael Essien Hails Thomas Partey as Superior to Himself in Prime

Former Ghana international Michael Essien has praised Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, stating that he would choose Partey over himself in his prime.

Essien, a formidable midfielder in his heyday, acknowledged that Partey has surpassed him in terms of quality and impact, particularly in European football.

In an interview with Sporty FM, Essien, who had a distinguished career with clubs like Chelsea, Lyon, and Real Madrid, expressed deep admiration for Partey’s abilities. “Between myself and Thomas Partey in prime, I don’t think I will pick myself,” Essien said. “I will go for Partey. He is a fantastic midfielder, you know. He is a talented player making waves in Europe.”

Essien, who won the UEFA Champions League and multiple Premier League titles with Chelsea, also reflected on the prospect of playing alongside Partey. “He is one player I’d have liked to play alongside, but it will never happen. It is their time at the Black Stars now, so we have to support them and hopefully, they can take it from where we left off,” he added.

Partey, who joined Arsenal from Atlético Madrid in 2020, has earned recognition as one of the top defensive midfielders in the Premier League. His consistent performances have garnered praise from both fans and fellow professionals, including one of Ghana’s greatest footballing icons.