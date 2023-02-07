Michael Essien sends a solidarity message to Christian Atsu

Michael Essien former Black Stars midfielder, has sent a solidarity message to Christian Atsu who was affected by yesterday’s horrific earthquake in Turkey.

The winger, who is currently with the Turkish side, Hatayspor was trapped under rubble after his residence in Kahramanmaras got collapsed in the early hours of Monday morning.

Essien after hearing the sudden incident took to social media to join the world football fraternity and wish his former teammate who was admitted to the hospital well.

He said, “Get well soon brother, Christian Atsu”.

The former Newcastle man was said to have suffered some injuries and difficulty in breathing after over 24 hours of being tracked in the rubble.

The likes of Mubarak Wakaso, Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah, and other Sports personalities have all joined hands to stand with the Ghanaian in his difficult moments.