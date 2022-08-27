Michael Kofi Twum Boafo Appointed Communication Specialist To NEIP

A member of government’s communication team, Michael Kofi Twum Boafo, has been appointed as Communication Specialist to the National Entrepreneurship and Innovative Program (NEIP).

Michael Kofi Twum Boafo before his new appointment served as a Communication Specialist at the Ministry of Business Development from 2017 to 2020.

He had served in various capacities at different levels at different organizations; including Universal Energy & Communication as Field Manager and The Daily Statesman as Director of Marketing.

Michael Kofi Twum Boafo who also double as a convenor for pro government group Fixing The Country Ghana, had his HND Certificate in Construction Management at University of Westminster in June 1993 and furthered his education to the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in 2019 where he read BSc Public Administration.

He later in 2020, went to Harvard University Business School and read Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies.

Michael Kofi Twum Boafo is a member of the prestigious Institute of Public Relations (IPR), holds a certificate from the University of Ghana, Legon in Statistics and Census and served as a committee member during governments launch of its flagship program 1D1F at Ekumfi in the Central Region.

Speaking in an interview after his new appointment, Michael Kofi Twum Boafo expressed optimism in bringing his vast experiences to bear in his new position.

According to him, National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP) is set within the context of Ghana’s long-term strategic vision of consolidating its middle-income status, building an industry-driven economy capable of providing decent jobs that are suitable and sustainable for development, hence he is prepared to communicate the ideas of the Program through the media effectively.

NEIP

The National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP) is a flagship policy initiative of the Government of Ghana.

Its primary objective is to provide an integrated national support for start-ups and small businesses.

NEIP primarily focuses on providing business development services; startup incubators and funding for young businesses to enable them grow and become successful.

