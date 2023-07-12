Michael Kyeremanteng Picks Nomination Form To Contest Asikuma Odoben Brakwa Constituency Primaries

Dr. Michael Kyeremanteng (C4C) has successfully picked nomination form to contest as Parliamentary Aspirant on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party for Asikuma Odoben Brakwa constituency.

Dr. Michael Kyeremanteng led Team MKK for the activity which took place yesterday at the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa constituency office of the NPP.

Present were some of the electoral Area Coordinators, Polling station executives and other delegates.

Speaking after picking the forms, Dr. Michael Kyeremanteng said the journey of the call to serve has just begun and encouraged all supporters and sympathizers of Team MKK to remain focused with solidarity towards victory.